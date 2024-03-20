News & Insights

Deutsche Bahn expects a deal in the coming days in wage dispute with GDL

Credit: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

March 20, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by Klaus Lauer and Matthias Inverardi for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 20 (Reuters) - An agreement between Germany's rail operator Deutsche Bahn and GDL train drivers' union might soon be reached after months of dispute over wages and strikes, according to a Deutsche Bahn spokesperson on Wednesday.

"Deutsche Bahn and GDL are working hard and want to reach an agreement in the coming days," the spokesperson said in response to an inquiry. The wage negotiations are on a "good path", he added.

However, they have not yet been concluded and he did not want to comment on results or on the current status of the negotiations.

Both sides announced on Saturday they had resumed negotiations and there would be no further strikes.

This followed six rounds of strikes in a long-running dispute over working hours and pay.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Martinez; Editing by Josie Kao)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
