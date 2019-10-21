Deutsche Bahn delays possible Arriva flotation, sale - sources

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL] will neither sell nor float its Arriva international passenger transport this year, four people briefed on the decision said on Monday.

The German rail operator has been preparing for a potential 2019 flotation of Arriva and taking in offers for the unit, which is expected to be valued at 3-4 billion euros.

But sources said uncertainties linked to Britain's planned departure from the European Union as well as a cash injection of 2 billion euros that relieved pressure on the indebted rail operator had influenced the decision to delay plans for Arriva.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said the firm would inform the market on any decision taken on Arriva.

Arriva, which employs 53,000 people across Europe, runs British rail franchises including Northern and the London Overground as well as buses around the country.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Joseph Nasr)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.