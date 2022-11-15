Deutsche Bahn commissions Alstom, Siemens with developing high-speed trains

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL has commissioned Siemens AG SIEGn.DE and Alstom ALSO.PA with developing its new generation of high-speed trains in Germany, the national rail operator said on Tuesday.

The companies will each develop an independent vehicle concept together with Deutsche Bahn, it added.

