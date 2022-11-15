Deutsche Bahn commissions Alstom, Siemens with developing high-speed trains

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

November 15, 2022 — 04:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL has commissioned Siemens AG SIEGn.DE and Alstom ALSO.PA with developing its new generation of high-speed trains in Germany, the national rail operator said on Tuesday.

The companies will each develop an independent vehicle concept together with Deutsche Bahn, it added.

(Writing by Rachel More Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.