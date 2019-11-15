Deutsche Bahn CFO to step down - source

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The chief financial officer of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL, Alexander Doll, is to leave his post, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The move had been agreed by both Doll and the company but needed still to be approved by the supervisory board at an extraordinary meeting on Monday. German news agency dpa first reported the move.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

Doll's position was known to be at risk, sources told Reuters on Thursday, amid disagreements about the sale of its Arriva unit.

Also, the current industry recession has increased pressure on Deutsche Bahn's cargo unit, managed by Doll, and the risk of new impairments for the state-owned company is rising.

There have been power struggles between managers, unions and the transport ministry, which exercises ownership rights in the state-owned rail operator, about which course to take.

The ministry has criticised delays and capacity shortages that have limited the company's ability to take advantage of billions of euros the state plans to spend on the railway as part of a climate protection package. L8N27V2WX

