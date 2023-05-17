Deutsche Bahn buys 73 long-distance trains for 2 bln euros

Adds details from Siemens and Talgo

May 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn has bought 73 new long-distance trains for around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), Germany's state-owned railway operator said on Wednesday.

The company said it had bought 56 ICE L trains from Spanish manufacturer Talgo TLGO.MC and 17 ICE 3neo trains from Siemens Mobility, a subsidiary of Siemens Group SIEGn.DE.

Talgo said in a statement that its part of the deal - the largest single order in the company's history - was worth 1.4 billion euros and would take the number of trains it has provided to Deutsche Bahn to 79.

The 17 trains to be provided by Siemens Mobility are worth around 600 million euros, the parent company said in a statement. The ICE 3neo fleet will reach 90 trains as a result, it added.

Deutsche Bahn, which is under pressure to modernise the national rail network so that Germany can meet its climate targets, said the average age of its Intercity and Intercity Express trains will drop from 18 years today to 12 by 2030.

The ordered trains will start operating from 2026 and delivery will be complete by 2030, it said.

