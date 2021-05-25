Deutsche Bahn aims to sell Arriva subject to favourable conditions

Paul Carrel Reuters
Published
Germany's rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Tuesday it still aimed to sell its Arriva international passenger transport unit, which The Telegraph reported at the weekend that it planned to break up.

"Last year, we undertook a strategic review alongside Arriva, to ensure the company can continue to thrive and grow in the future. This review informed the investment strategy for the mid-term, with markets evaluated as ‘core’ or ‘non-core’," Bahn said in a statement.

"UK bus and rail, as well as a number of other European markets, have been evaluated as core and there will be no change ... We are in the early stages of exploring potential divestment opportunities of our non-core markets, but there are no firm plans or decisions at this time."

"DB's goal remains to sell Arriva subject to favourable economic conditions."

