Detsky Mir's new shareholders see no 'drastic' changes in strategy

June 4 (Reuters) - The new shareholders of Russian toy retailer Detsky Mir DSKY.MM do not expect "drastic" changes in the company's strategy, a major investor told Reuters.

"Detsky Mir is a unique player," said Pavel Grachev, who is a key shareholder of Gulf Investments Limited, which bought 25% in Detsky Mir last December. The investment vehicle of Altus capital increased its stake to 29.99% in June.

The Russian toy retailer is a market leader "with a very clear concept of an omnichannel player, resistant to the challenges of the new economy and the expansion of online business," Grachev said in remarks cleared for publication on Friday.

Russian conglomerate Sistema AFKS.MM and the Russia-China Investment Fund (RCIF) last September raised 20.7 billion roubles ($282.49 million) from the sale of 25% of shares in Detsky Mir, bringing the retailer's free float to almost 100%.

($1 = 73.2770 roubles)

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Anna Rzhevkina Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

