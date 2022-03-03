Detroit's Big Three automakers will let workers stop wearing masks

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Detroit's Big Three automakers said on Thursday they will allow autoworkers to stop wearing masks at workplaces where U.S. health officials have said it is safe to do so.

General Motors Co GM.N Ford Motor Co <F.N, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV STLA.MI and the United Auto Workers union said in a joint statement they would adopt the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of vaccination status -- if those facilities are not in high-risk counties.

The CDC said Thursday that 93% of Americans live in counties that are not high-risk.

