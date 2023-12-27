Detroit Pistons Break Losing Streak Record: Here's How Much You Could Have Made Betting On 27 Straight Losses

The 2023-2024 NBA season began with top storylines of LeBron James' age, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama and several players joining new teams. While those storylines are still alive, a top story for the season has emerged with a historically bad season from the Detroit Pistons.

What Happened: The Detroit Pistons set an NBA record with their 27th straight loss on Wednesday night, breaking the streak for consecutive losses in a single season.

With another loss, the Pistons would tie the overall record for consecutive losses by a team, which happened by the Philadelphia 76ers across the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 NBA seasons.

After starting the season with a 2-1 record, the Pistons are now a league-worst 2-28 and have not won a game since Oct. 28.

On Wednesday, the Pistons lost to the Brooklyn Nets 118 to 112 in a game that saw the Detroit NBA team have several leads. Pistons star Cade Cunningham had 41 points in the game, his second game in December with 40 points or more. On the season, Cunningham is averaging 23 points per game and 7.0 assists per game, ranking 23rd and 11th respectively in the league, according to ESPN.

Cunningham was the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has now lost 10 games when he has scored 30 points or more, the longest streak to start an NBA career.

The Pistons had the worst record in the NBA last season at 17-65 and have struggled in recent years, last making the NBA Playoffs in 2019.

Record-breaking seasons for the wrong reasons are not new to the city of Detroit with the 2008 Detroit Lions one of only two NFL teams to go winless in 16 games in a season. The 2003 Detroit Tigers (43-119 record) and 2019 Detroit Tigers (47-114 record) have two of the three worst records in MLB since 1962.

Betting Against The Detroit Pistons

While it's now easier said than done, a bettor who bet against the Pistons over their last 27 NBA games would have won each bet.

Here's a look at the 27 games in the Pistons' losing streak, the betting odds (from BettingPros) of the team they played and how much a $100 bet would be worth if the winnings were continuously rolled into the next game.

Oct. 30 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, -210 odds, $100 into $147.62 Nov. 1 vs Portland Trail Blazers, +150 odds, $147.62 into $369.05 Nov. 2 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, -180 odds, $369.05 into $574.08 Nov. 5 vs. Phoenix Suns, -160 odds, $574.08 into $932.88 Nov. 6 vs. Golden State Warriors, -265 odds, $932.88 into $1,284.91 Nov. 8 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, -650 odds, $1,284.91 into $1,482.59 Nov. 10 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, -360 odds, $1,482.59 into $1,894.42 Nov. 12 vs. Chicago Bulls, -245 odds, $1,894.42 into $2,667.65 Nov. 14 vs. Atlanta Hawks, -178 odds, $2,667.65 into $4,166.33 Nov. 17 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, -375 odds, $4,166.33 into $5,277.35 Nov. 19 vs. Toronto Raptors, -400 odds, $5,277.35 into $6,596.69 Nov. 20 vs. Denver Nuggets, -400 odds, $6,596.69 into $8,245.86 Nov. 24 vs. Indiana Pacers, -375 odds, $8,245.86 into $10,444.76 Nov. 27 vs. Washington Wizards, +118 odds, $10,444.76 into $22,769.58 Nov. 29 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, -300 odds, $22,769.58 into $30,359.44 Nov. 30 vs. New York Knicks, -950 odds, $30,359.44 into $33,555.17 Dec. 2 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, -350 odds, $33,555.17 into $43,142.36 Dec. 6 vs. Memphis Grizzlies, -120 odds, $43,142.36 into $79,094.33 Dec. 8 vs. Orlando Magic, -500 odds, $79,094.33 into $94,913.20 Dec. 11 vs. Indiana Pacers, -260 odds, $94,913.20 into $131,418.28 Dec. 13 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, -670 odds, $131,418.28 into $151,032.95 Dec. 15 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, -1100 odds, $151,032.95 into $164,763.22 Dec. 16 vs. Milwaukee Bucks, -1200 odds, $164,763.22 into $178,493.49 Dec. 18 vs. Atlanta Hawks, -550 odds, $178.493.49 into $210,946.85 Dec. 21 vs. Utah Jazz, +114 odds, $210,946.85 into $451,426.26 Dec. 23 vs. Brooklyn Nets, -425 odds, $451,426.26 into $557,644.20 Dec. 26 vs. Brooklyn Nets, -240 odds, $557,644.20 into $789,995.95

That's right, betting $100 on the Detroit Pistons streak could have turned into $789,995.95 thanks to compounding the winnings into the next bet.

The total comes with the Pistons listed as favorites in three of the games during the 27-game losing streak. The closest losses by the Pistons during the streak have been a 2-point loss and a 4-point loss.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) is currently listing the Pistons over/under win total at 9.5 for the entire 2023-2024 season, with the team already having two wins towards the total. Bettors can also bet what the next game the Pistons will win is, with the Dec. 30 matchup against the Toronto Raptors the favorite at +180.

One DraftKings bettor placed a $40 wager on the Pistons not winning another game this season at odds of +100,000. The bet would pay out with a profit of $40,000 if the Pistons finish 2-80. The worst record in NBA history is 9-73, which is held by the 1972-1973 Philadelphia 76ers.

