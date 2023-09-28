News & Insights

Detroit casino workers to vote on authorizing strikes this Friday

September 28, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Workers who staff the majority of operations at the three casinos in Detroit will vote on Friday to authorize potential strikes, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said.

The union, in a release on Thursday, said workers staffing operations such as slots and table games, as well as restaurants at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood at Greektown, will cast ballots on whether to authorize strikes as they negotiate for a new contract.

The announcement comes as labor unions are taking advantage of low unemployment to push for higher pay and better working conditions in their talks for new labor agreements.

About 18,300 UAW members working at the Detroit Three automakers are already on strike, which has led to the shutdown of one assembly plant at each of the three carmakers and 38 parts distribution centers at General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis .

Should casino workers authorize a strike in Friday's vote, the Detroit Casino Council, the negotiating committee for workers, could call for strikes as soon as mid-October when contracts expire, according to the union. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192)) Keywords: CASINOS LABOR/DETROIT

