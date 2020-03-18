Detroit automakers agree to UAW request to shutter U.S. plants -source

By Ben Klayman

DETROIT, March 18 (Reuters) - The Detroit Three automakers have agreed to shut down their U.S. plants to stop the spread of coronavirus, bowing to pressure from the union representing about 150,000 hourly workers at those facilities, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Ford Motor Co F.N confirmed the news, saying it would close its North American plants after Thursday evening's shifts through March 30 to thoroughly clean the factories in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Details of the shutdowns by General Motors Co GM.N and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) FCHA.MI, FCAU.N will be announced later on Wednesday, said the person on condition of anonymity.

GM and FCA could not immediately be reached to comment.

The United Auto Workers asked the automakers to reconsider their position on Wednesday, a day after the parties agreed to slow production at U.S. plants and limit the number of workers on the job at one time to prevent the spread of the virus, said the source who asked not to be identified.

The UAW's new request for the closure of the Detroit Three automakers' U.S. plants came after Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.Tsaid on Wednesday it was temporarily shutting its North American plants for six days because of the anticipated decline in consumer demand.

