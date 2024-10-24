Deterra Royalties Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully passed. This positive outcome reflects shareholder approval and could influence investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Such results are often seen as a sign of stability and potential growth in the eyes of the financial markets.

