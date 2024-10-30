News & Insights

Deterra Royalties Ltd Issues New Performance Rights

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd has announced the issuance of 439,291 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are subject to transfer restrictions and will not be listed on the ASX until such restrictions are lifted. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align employee interests with corporate performance and growth.

