Deterra Royalties Gains from Thacker Pass Developments

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd is poised to benefit from the Thacker Pass Lithium Project as Lithium Americas Corporation secures a $2.26 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy and partnerships with General Motors. This financial backing aims to fund the initial production phase of battery-quality lithium carbonate, highlighting the strategic importance of Thacker Pass for North America’s lithium supply. Deterra’s royalty interests in this emerging lithium hub underscore its potential for substantial returns.

