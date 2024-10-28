News & Insights

Stocks

Deterra Royalties Gains from Thacker Pass Developments

October 28, 2024 — 11:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd is poised to benefit from the Thacker Pass Lithium Project as Lithium Americas Corporation secures a $2.26 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy and partnerships with General Motors. This financial backing aims to fund the initial production phase of battery-quality lithium carbonate, highlighting the strategic importance of Thacker Pass for North America’s lithium supply. Deterra’s royalty interests in this emerging lithium hub underscore its potential for substantial returns.

For further insights into AU:DRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.