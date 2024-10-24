News & Insights

Deterra Royalties Expands with Trident Acquisition

October 24, 2024

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Limited has successfully completed the South Flank expansion at Mining Area C, significantly increasing its capacity and revenue, and acquired the Trident portfolio as part of its growth strategy. This acquisition marks a strategic move to diversify beyond a single asset, aiming for improved market ratings and long-term shareholder value. The company has utilized its debt facilities to fund the acquisition, showcasing its disciplined approach to investment.

