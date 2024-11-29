Deterra Royalties Director Increases Shareholding

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.
Deterra Royalties Ltd has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Jennifer Seabrook, who acquired 10,000 additional shares through an on-market purchase, increasing her direct stake to 82,839 shares. This move reflects a growing confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially making it an interesting watch for investors. The transaction, valued at $37,093.95, signals a noteworthy development in the company’s leadership investment decisions.
