Deterra Royalties Director Increases Shareholding

November 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EST

Deterra Royalties Ltd (AU:DRR) has released an update.

Deterra Royalties Ltd has announced a change in the securities holdings of its director, Jennifer Seabrook, who acquired 10,000 additional shares through an on-market purchase, increasing her direct stake to 82,839 shares. This move reflects a growing confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially making it an interesting watch for investors. The transaction, valued at $37,093.95, signals a noteworthy development in the company’s leadership investment decisions.

