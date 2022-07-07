Detained U.S. basketball player Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing on drugs charges
This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
KHIMKI, Russia, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner arrived at a court outside Moscow on Thursday for a hearing on drugs charges that could see her face 10 years in a Russian prison, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.
It is the second hearing in the case, in which Griner has not yet entered a plea, following her detention in February when she arrived at a Moscow airport. Griner's family have urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release.
