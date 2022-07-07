US Markets

Detained U.S. basketball player Griner arrives in Russian court for hearing on drugs charges

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

KHIMKI, Russia, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner arrived at a court outside Moscow on Thursday for a hearing on drugs charges that could see her face 10 years in a Russian prison, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported.

It is the second hearing in the case, in which Griner has not yet entered a plea, following her detention in February when she arrived at a Moscow airport. Griner's family have urged U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

