Detained Binance executive escapes custody in Nigeria, national security adviser says

Refiles to add reporting credit

ABUJA, March 25 (Reuters) - A Binance executive who had been detained in Nigeria has escaped custody, the president's adviser on national security said on Monday.

Nadeem Anjarwalla, a British-Kenyan who is Binance's regional manager for Africa, a suspect in the ongoing criminal probe into the activities of Binance in Nigeria escaped from lawful custody on Friday, the security adviser's office said in a statement.

It added that Nigeria's security agencies are working with Interpol for an international arrest warrant on Anjarwalla.

Binance said earlier that it was aware that Anjarwalla, who is the company's regional manager for Africa, was no longer under Nigerian custody and that the company was working with authorities to resolve the issue.

(Reporting Felix Onuah, writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((chijioke.ohuocha@thomsonreuters.com; +234 703 4180 621; Reuters Messaging: chijioke.ohuocha.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.