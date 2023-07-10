Detailed Fundamental Analysis - JUSA

Below is Validea's ETF fundamental report for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders US Lg Cp Eq ETF (JUSA). The report looks at JUSA's exposure to the major investing factors including value, quality, momentum and low volatility.

ETF Description: JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF is an exchange-traded fund incorporated in the US. The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders US Lg Cp Eq ETF (JUSA) is a Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF. The largest sector in its portfolio is the Services sector. The largest industry in its portfolio is Business Services.

The following table summarizes the ETF's exposure to the major investing factors. The scores range from 1 to 99, with 99 indicating the highest exposure to the factor.

Factor Score Value 38 Momentum 71 Quality 70 Low Volatilty 60

Detailed Factor Analysis of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders US Lg Cp Eq ETF

JUSA ETF Fundamental Analysis

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

