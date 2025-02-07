News & Insights

Detailed Fundamental Analysis - IJR

February 07, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

Written by John Reese for Validea->

Below is Validea's ETF fundamental report for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund ETF (IJR). The report looks at IJR's exposure to the major investing factors including value, quality, momentum and low volatility.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund ETF (IJR) is a Mid-Cap Value ETF. The largest sector in its portfolio is the Services sector. The largest industry in its portfolio is Money Center Banks.

The following table summarizes the ETF's exposure to the major investing factors. The scores range from 1 to 99, with 99 indicating the highest exposure to the factor.

FactorScore
Value72
Momentum48
Quality17
Low Volatilty21

Detailed Factor Analysis of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund ETF

IJR ETF Fundamental Analysis

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

