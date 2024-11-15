Deswell Industries Reports Robust Net Income Growth

Deswell (DSWL) has released an update.

Deswell Industries reported a 6.8% decrease in net sales for the first half of fiscal 2025, but achieved a significant increase in net income to $6.2 million, largely due to non-operating income from investments. Despite the sales decline, the company maintained strong gross margins and announced a $0.10 per share cash dividend, highlighting its solid financial position with no debt. Investors may find reassurance in Deswell’s strategic plans to expand its customer base and product offerings, particularly in the commercial audio market.

