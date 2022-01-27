Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Deswell Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$3.6m ÷ (US$116m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Deswell Industries has an ROCE of 4.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.8%.

NasdaqGM:DSWL Return on Capital Employed January 27th 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Deswell Industries, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Deswell Industries has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 4.0% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Deswell Industries has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On Deswell Industries' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Deswell Industries has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And a remarkable 171% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Deswell Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

If you'd like to know more about Deswell Industries, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

