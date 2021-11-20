Deswell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Deswell Industries' (NASDAQ:DSWL) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Deswell Industries' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Deswell Industries is:

9.6% = US$8.2m ÷ US$86m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Deswell Industries' Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Deswell Industries' ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. In spite of this, Deswell Industries was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 22% in the last five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared Deswell Industries' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 14% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Deswell Industries is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Deswell Industries Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Deswell Industries' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 37%, meaning the company retains 63% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Deswell Industries is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Moreover, Deswell Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Deswell Industries certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for Deswell Industries visit our risks dashboard for free.

