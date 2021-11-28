Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Will Pay A US$0.10 Dividend In Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Deswell Industries' shares on or after the 3rd of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 22nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.20 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Deswell Industries has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $4.76. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Deswell Industries has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Deswell Industries paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Deswell Industries generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:DSWL Historic Dividend November 28th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Deswell Industries's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Deswell Industries's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Has Deswell Industries got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Deswell Industries looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 4 warning signs with Deswell Industries (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

