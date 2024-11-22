Deswell Industries Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Deswell (DSWL) has released an update.

Deswell Industries, Inc. announced the results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where five directors were elected, and BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants LLP was confirmed as the company’s independent auditors for the upcoming year. These decisions reflect strategic oversight and financial governance as Deswell continues to navigate the market landscape.

