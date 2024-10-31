News & Insights

Desun Real Estate Renews Key Service Agreement

October 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2270) has released an update.

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. has renewed its Entrusted Construction and Value-added Services Framework Agreement with its Ultimate Controlling Shareholders’ Associated Companies, extending the partnership for two years starting January 2025. The agreement involves providing construction and related services and requires approval from independent shareholders. This move indicates Desun’s commitment to maintaining strategic collaborations, impacting investors interested in the company’s growth trajectory.

