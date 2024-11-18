News & Insights

Desun Real Estate Executes Strategic Debt Agreements

November 18, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2270) has released an update.

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. enters into significant debt assignment and settlement agreements involving RMB23.2 million. These connected transactions, involving Chengdu Yulai and Chengdu Desun, are exempt from certain shareholder approval requirements due to their size under the Listing Rules. This strategic financial maneuver highlights Desun’s approach to managing its financial obligations efficiently.

