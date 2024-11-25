Desun Real Estate Announces Key Leadership Changes

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2270) has released an update.

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. has announced significant leadership changes, with Mr. Yang Wen resigning as executive director and CFO to pursue personal interests, and Ms. Zhu Na and Ms. Zhang Jie stepping into the roles of executive director and CFO, respectively, effective November 25, 2024. Ms. Zhu brings extensive experience in real estate management and strategic planning, while Ms. Zhang assumes the financial leadership. These changes mark a strategic shift in the company’s executive team.

