Desun Real Estate Announces Board Leadership Structure

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2270) has released an update.

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The board is led by Mr. Zhang Zhicheng as Chairman and CEO, and features a strong lineup with members participating across various board committees. This announcement provides insight into the leadership structure guiding the company’s strategic direction.

