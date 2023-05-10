Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.29%, the lowest has been 7.49%, and the highest has been 11.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=59).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DMA is 0.36%, an increase of 182.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.59% to 2,586K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 1,363K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 28.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 29.89% over the last quarter.

MDCEX - Matisse Discounted Closed-End Fund Strategy Institutional Class Shares holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 11,733.33% over the last quarter.

Matisse Capital holds 220K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 80,673.40% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 200K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing an increase of 9.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DMA by 11.17% over the last quarter.

