Destiny Wealth Buys $13 Million of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

On Feb. 2, 2026, Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC disclosed a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT), acquiring 163,615 shares in an estimated $12.57 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated Feb. 2, 2026, Destiny Wealth Partners, LLC established a new position in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT), acquiring 163,615 shares. The estimated transaction value was $12.57 million, calculated using the quarterly-average-price methodology. The new stake resulted in a quarter-end position value of $12.57 million, which reflects both purchase activity and price changes during the period.

What else to know

The VCLT position is new and represents 1.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners’ $871 million in reportable U.S. equity assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VUG: $43.5 million (5.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JCPB: $40.7 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFLV: $36.9 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JAAA: $35.9 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $28.7 million (3.3% of AUM)

As of Feb. 2, 2026, VCLT shares were priced at $75.80, up 7.2% over the past year but trailing the S&P 500 by 9.83 percentage points.

The fund’s annualized dividend yield stood at 5.52% as of Feb. 3, 2026; shares were priced 4.39% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value Dividend Yield 5.52% Price (as of market close 2/3/26) N/A 1-Year Total Return 6.19%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy: Seeks to track the Bloomberg U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Bond Index, focusing on investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities with maturities greater than 10 years.

Portfolio composition: Holds a diversified basket of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies.

Fund structure: Passively managed ETF designed for long-term fixed income exposure.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) provides investors with targeted exposure to the long-duration segment of the U.S. investment-grade corporate bond market. The fund employs an indexing approach, offering broad diversification and efficient access to high-quality corporate debt instruments. Its low-cost structure and focus on long-term bonds make it suitable for investors seeking income and duration in a single, liquid vehicle.

What this transaction means for investors

Destiny Wealth Partners offers tailored investment management for clients, so there can be many reasons for its buys/sells in any period. The firm was increasing its stakes in some of its top stock and bond fund holdings in the quarter, including a small position in VCLT.

This reflects a balanced investment strategy of growth and income, which may appeal to investors looking to maintain exposure to the current bull market while boosting passive income to reduce volatility.

The addition of VCLT could benefit in the near term if interest rates fall. Bond prices move inversely to rates, and the Federal Reserve has already cut rates twice in the fourth quarter. With a new Fed Chair stepping in this year, there are expectations for further rate cuts in 2026. This is leading some investors to lock in higher yields now by buying quality bond funds.

