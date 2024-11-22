News & Insights

Destination XL sees FY24 revenue $470M

November 22, 2024 — 07:11 am EST

The company said, “As a result of continuing headwinds in men’s apparel and our sales results through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, we are revising our full year guidance, with expected sales for fiscal 2024 to be at the low end of our previous guidance, which is approximately $470.0 million. We have lowered our adjusted EBITDA guidance to 4.5% from 6.0%, primarily as a result of the deleveraging of costs on the lower sales base. Sales guidance for fiscal 2024 reflects a comparable sales decrease of approximately 10%.”

