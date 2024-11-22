Destination XL sees FY24 revenue $470M

The company said, “As a result of continuing headwinds in men’s apparel and our sales results through the first nine months of fiscal 2024, we are revising our full year guidance, with expected sales for fiscal 2024 to be at the low end of our previous guidance, which is approximately $470.0 million. We have lowered our adjusted EBITDA guidance to 4.5% from 6.0%, primarily as a result of the deleveraging of costs on the lower sales base. Sales guidance for fiscal 2024 reflects a comparable sales decrease of approximately 10%.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DXLG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.