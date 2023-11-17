Destination XL Q3 Net Income Declines, Comps. Down 6.7%; Revises FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) reported third quarter net income of $4.0 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.16 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $4.2 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.14 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total sales for the third quarter were $119.2 million, down 8.1% from $129.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for the third quarter decreased 6.7%. Analysts on average had estimated $120.75 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects sales to be approximately $520.0 million to $530.0 million, net income to be approximately $0.39 to $0.46 per share. Adjusted net income per share is projected to be approximately $0.45 to $0.52.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.