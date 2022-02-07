Destination XL Group's (NASDAQ:DXLG) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 575% return over the last year

The last three months have been tough on Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 38%. But over the last year the share price has taken off like one of Elon Musk's rockets. In fact, it is up 575% in that time. So the recent fall isn't enough to negate the good performance. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up). We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Destination XL Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:DXLG Earnings Per Share Growth February 7th 2022

We know that Destination XL Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Destination XL Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 575% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Destination XL Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

