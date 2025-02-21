Destination XL Group, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

Destination XL Group will announce Q4 fiscal 2024 results on March 20, 2025, followed by a conference call.

FAQ

When will Destination XL Group announce its fiscal 2024 financial results?

Destination XL Group will announce its fiscal 2024 financial results on March 20, 2025, before the market opens.

Who will host theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be hosted by President and CEO Harvey Kanter and CFO Peter Stratton.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can participate in the conference call by pre-registering at the provided link to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN.

Where can I watch the webcast of the financial results?

The webcast can be accessed by registering at the link shared in the press release.

What does Destination XL Group specialize in?

Destination XL Group specializes in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, offering a wide range of apparel for this market.

$DXLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $DXLG stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



CANTON, Mass., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20, 2025. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.





Participants can join by conference call or webcast:







Conference Call









To participate in the conference call, please pre-register at:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb1cc71b91bc14d649a9b1cc60cdb21c3





. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.













Webcast









To listen to the webcast, please join and register at:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8mvzs9hf





. A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the "Events" section of the Company's website at



https://investor.dxl.com



.













About Destination XL Group, Inc.







Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website:



https://investor.dxl.com



.







Investor Contact:









Investor.relations@dxlg.com







603-933-0541







Public Relations Contact:







Mike Reilly / Matt Sherman





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher







DXLGmedia-jf@joelefrank.com











(212) 355-4449



