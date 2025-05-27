DESTINATION XL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $DXLG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DESTINATION XL GROUP ($DXLG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $105,420,060 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
DESTINATION XL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of DESTINATION XL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,458,808 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,129,859
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,392,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,745,940
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 197,937 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $288,988
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 139,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $203,816
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 138,871 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,751
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC removed 130,265 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,186
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 90,215 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,713
