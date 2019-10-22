Destination Maternity Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

(RTTNews) - Maternity apparel retailer Destination Maternity has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions amid increasing online competition and declining birth rates in the country.

In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, the retailer listed $260 million in assets and $240 million in debts.

The company said it intends to use the court-supervised process to optimize its operations, including by right-sizing its brick-and-mortar store footprint. The Wall Street Journal reported that the retailer plans to close about 210 underperforming locations.

Destination Maternity, the only nationwide chain of maternity apparel specialty stores, operates 937 retail locations as of August 3, 2019. These include 446 stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and 491 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores.

In mid-September, the company reported a wider adjusted net loss in its second quarter with a 12 percent drop in sales and a 10.5 percent decrease in comparable sales. The company also withdrew its adjusted EBITDA guidance for the remainder of 2019. Following the results, the Board had engaged Greenhill & Co to commence a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

In its latest statement, the company said it filed petitions to facilitate and continue a marketing process begun in early September. The process has already yielded indications of interest from several credible bidders.

Destination Maternity obtained consent to use cash collateral from its lenders to help fund and protect its operations during the chapter 11 process. The company and its lenders have agreed that binding bids to be submitted by December 5, an auction to be held on December 9, and entry of an order by the Bankruptcy Court approving the sale by December 12.

Destination Maternity is working with Kirkland & Ellis, Greenhill & Co., LLC and Berkeley Research Group in the restructuring process.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the provisional number of births for the United States in 2018 was the lowest in 32 years.

In addition, retail stores are facing changing consumer habits as well as ever-increasing online competition from industry majors such as Amazon and Walmart.

Apparel retailer Forever 21 in late September filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company also filed a motion to close up to 178 U.S. stores. Jewelry and accessories retailer Charming Charlie Holdings earlier filed for bankruptcy protection again, with plans to close down all remaining 261 stores.

