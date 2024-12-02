News & Insights

Destination Italia Announces Board Auditor Nominations

December 02, 2024 — 12:51 pm EST

DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A. (IT:DIT) has released an update.

Destination Italia, a leading Italian TravelTech company known for its high-end and experiential tourism services, announces the nomination proposals for the integration of its Board of Statutory Auditors by its majority shareholder, Lensed Star S.r.l. This development comes ahead of the company’s upcoming shareholders’ meeting, with the details available on their official website and the Borsa Italiana platform.

