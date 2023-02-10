DeStefano David Cuts Stake in Vertex, Inc. (VERX)

Fintel reports that DeStefano David has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.41MM shares of Vertex, Inc. Class A (VERX). This represents 4.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.71MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.09% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.87% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex, Inc. is $17.95. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.87% from its latest reported closing price of $14.73.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex, Inc. is $557MM, an increase of 17.91%. The projected annual EPS is $0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex, Inc.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERX is 0.21%, an increase of 74.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.63% to 43,471K shares. The put/call ratio of VERX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Tensile Capital Management holds 5,220K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 86.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 682.29% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,842K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,007K shares, representing a decrease of 4.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,633K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,288K shares, representing an increase of 9.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 38.50% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,883K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 0.56% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 2,657K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERX by 32.27% over the last quarter.

Vertex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,200 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

