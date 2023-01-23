Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels

Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.

Treasury bonds would be a good example of that right now.

For quite a while, the consensus around bonds has been that they should be basically ignored by long-term investors. For a while, that made sense in some ways. When the Fed started to raise rates in March of last year, it wasn’t hard to guess that the move up was just beginning. Interest rates had been at all time lows for some time and simple logic said they would have to “normalize” at some point. And with inflation taking hold, that point had clearly arrived. So, given that higher interest rates equate to lower bond prices, buying Treasuries has been a no-no for any investor, including those with a long-term mindset, for quite a while.

Look at a long-term chart, however, and the picture changes.

The above chart is for the “long bond,” the 30-Year US Treasury bond, since 1980. As you can see, ever since rates hit 15% in that year, there has been a consistent downward trend, meaning that bonds were in a forty-year bull market. Since the low in 2020, though, there has been a significant bounce. There are two ways of looking at that. It could be said that it had to turn around at some point or, if there were an identifiable reason for the long-term trend, that this was just a reaction to something short-term and the trend will resume before long.

Which of those is closer to the truth becomes clear when you start to think of why that forty-year bull market for bonds (remember, lower yields as shown on the chart above mean higher bond prices) might have happened. There are several possible reasons.

The first is that the U.S. economy is better managed than it has been in the past. Some may laugh at that, but the evidence suggests it is true. We don’t have the extreme cyclicality that was prevalent forty years or so ago, with boom-and-bust cycles that typically lasted just a few years, and the economy has grown at a rapid pace, particularly over the last couple of decades. Then there is the simple fact that there has been enough demand for Treasuries for rates to fall that much over forty years. That shows that those best qualified to assess how well managed the economy is -- international fund managers and their economic advisors -- think it is fine.

Another reason is that investable wealth has grown massively during that period, creating increasing demand for a safe return, which U.S. government debt offers. Again, those who listen to economic news with a political slant may dispute the word “safe,” but in investing terms, that is what Treasuries are. You may hear from the left that the increasing wealth gap puts us on the edge of collapse, or from the right that the level of debt combined with growing “entitlement” obligations do the same, but those who put their money where their mouths are seem to think otherwise. As a general rule, I trust monetary gain as a motive for clear thinking more than I do ideology and political bias.

Also, current conditions are the result of a global pandemic that shut down the whole world’s economy almost completely for a while, the most vivid example of “exceptional circumstances” I can think of. So, the price action since that event, rather than of the forty years that came before it, is probably the anomaly. When things return to normal, which they will, it is reasonable to assume that bond yields will resume their decline, and prices their rise.

That is why even as the focus is on the Fed hiking rates again, investors with an eye to the long-term should be looking to beef up their probably depleted bond holdings. I am not talking about going all in at these levels, but averaging into a bigger bond position gently over the next six months or so makes sense. This Fed is not exactly known for consistency, so a change in their language or even policy to fit the prevailing wind wouldn’t be a complete shock. Even if they do still sound tough, though, long-term positions should be judged on long-term criteria, and they generally point to higher bond prices a few years from now.

* In addition to contributing here, Martin Tillier works as Head of Research at the crypto platformSmartFI.

