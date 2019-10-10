Despite Volatility, Major Equity Indexes Remain in Black Coming out of Q3

#TradeTalks: Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Monthly Update

The third quarter has come to an end, and September’s reputation as one of the worst months for the market did not hold true in 2019 as the S&P 500 (SPX) gained nearly 2% for the month in the face of many geopolitical uncertainties including US-China trade tensions, Hong Kong protests, interest rate cuts, and Brexit. Nonetheless, while we did see some volatility return to the markets in the third quarter, all major equity indices are well in the black this year, with the S&P 500 up nearly 19% and the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) up more than 22%. Small caps, on the other hand have been a consistent laggard group this year, from a relative performance perspective, as the iShares S&P Small Cap 600 ETF (IJR) is up just 12% thru the end of September. Furthermore, while indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 have hit new highs in 2019, small caps, represented by the iShares S&P Small-Cap ETF [IJR], remain roughly 16% off their 2018 highs.

While small caps have struggled to break through notable overhead resistance at $81 on the chart of IJR, the S&P 500 has just successfully tested an important support level, in the form of its positive trend or bullish support line. We often see the bullish support line act like a brick wall. This can be seen on the default chart of the S&P 500. The SPX recently tested its bullish support line with a move to 2860. But, in last week’s action, the Index bounced off its trend line to maintain a positive trend.

After bucking the historical bias toward negative Septembers, we have now entered October, a month with which investors have a longstanding love-hate relationship. October can trace its rocky reputation to the fact that some of the more notorious market meltdowns have occurred, or at least escalated, in October; including 1978 (-9%), 1987 (-22%), 2008 (-17%) and 2018 (-7%). And several of the largest one day market declines, including Black Monday (1987) and Black Tuesday (1929), occurred in October. Still, the S&P 500 has had more double-digit gains in October than it has double-digit losses since 1950. In fact, October is often referred to as the "bear killer," as its end ushers in the beginning of the seasonally-strong six months of the year and it has offered some of the more meaningful buying opportunities of the current long-term bull market, including 2011 and, more recently, 2015 when the S&P 500 rallied over 8% during the month. Despite the notorious market events that have transpired in October, the month has been positive more often than not, as the S&P 500 has logged gains in 59% of the Octobers between 1950 and 2018. The average October return for the S&P 500 over that time is +0.79%. Last year, however, was the worst October since 2008 as SPX fell nearly 7%, reminding us why October has its reputation.

October has historically tended to bring with it a bit more volatility than the average month, as it is the last month in the “seasonally weak” six-month period for the market, and as we enter the home stretch of the seasonally weak period, we do so with some cross winds in the market. From a longer-term, relative strength perspective, US equities remains the top-ranked asset class in our Dynamic Asset Level Investing (DALI) tool and the S&P 500 continues to trade in a positive trend. However, as we alluded to above, the small cap segment of the market has been lagging which has resulted in an elevated-risk environment, with some indicators, namely the NYSE Bullish Percent (BPNYSE) chart, which reversed down earlier this month, showing that there has been less participation and breadth from the market during the most recent test of new highs.

