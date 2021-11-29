Despite Veritiv Corporation's recent decline, insiders have made a around US$447k profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 7.3% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$197k is now worth US$644k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Veritiv

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Chairman Stephen Macadam F. for US$197k worth of shares, at about US$39.49 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$129. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:VRTV Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of Veritiv

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.1% of Veritiv shares, worth about US$97m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Veritiv Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Veritiv shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Veritiv and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Veritiv and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

