Despite Vaccination Efforts, Americans Are Still Split About Reopening

Americans are growing increasingly confident in the economy’s potential for recovery post-pandemic, but are still divided over whether now is the right time to try to get back to “normal” and fully open businesses before the virus is contained.

Sixty-one percent of Americans agree that the economy will recover quickly once pandemic restrictions are relaxed, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

Consumers have grown increasingly more confident about a post-pandemic recovery compared to last spring, at the height of the pandemic restrictions and closures. In late April 2020, only 47% of respondents believed the economy would recover quickly once it reopened.

The newly-passed stimulus package is likely a big factor in bolstering that optimism. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan sent a third round of direct payments to most Americans, along with extended unemployment benefits, housing assistance and small business loans.

Travel bookings have begun to increase in the past several weeks as people look ahead to summer travel options, and last weekend was the busiest for passenger screenings at airports in a year, according to the Wall Street Journal. Businesses are “mostly open” in all but seven states, according to New York Times data, but only about 30 states have mask mandates in place.

Why Are Americans So Skeptical About Reopening the Economy?

Despite an increasing rate of inoculation against Covid-19—about 20% of people have had at least one vaccine dose, according to the vaccination tracker from the Washington Post—and optimism for some semblance of normalcy this summer, the pandemic still has a hold on the nation.

An average of 1,200 people die per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. Even for people who aren’t directly dealing with the health effects of the pandemic, it’s likely that pandemic fatigue has set in. But restlessness at home doesn’t necessarily mean everyone is ready to return to their former social activities.

This week, only 50% of respondents agreed that the economy should be reopened even if the virus isn’t fully contained. That’s an increase from late April 2020, when only 37% of respondents agreed the economy should be reopened—but with 46% disagreeing, it reflects a split in opinion that has remained fairly steady over the past few months.





This resistance to reopening indicates that many Americans think it’s too early to get excited for a summer of fun. Right now, no state has fully vaccinated more than 20% of its population, according to New York Times data.

But there are signs of the rules relaxing. Movie theaters in New York and California were permitted to reopen again this month, and movie theater chain AMC expects that most of its theaters will be open by the end of March.

Despite the mixed feelings many Americans may have at this stage of the pandemic, their optimism in the economy and their finances is still increasing. Overall consumer confidence measured 58.5 in this week’s survey, marking a new pandemic-era high point. Stimulus checks began to arrive in bank accounts on Wednesday, with many Americans receiving $1,400 per person in their household; some Americans are also starting to get their tax refunds from the IRS. That sizable windfall for many could boost financial optimism through the spring.

Although the economy is expected to regain much of its losses from 2020 this year, it’s still unclear how quickly the job market will recover.

Last week, 770,000 people filed new claims for unemployment—45,000 more than in the week prior. The number of new claims has been stagnant near this level since the fall, meaning that although fewer people are out of work than they were last spring, more than half a million people have found themselves newly out of work each week.

People struggling to find or keep work are understandably among the least confident Americans right now. People who aren’t working had a “current” confidence level— measuring their financial situation right now, their local economy, and their purchasing power, employment, and investment confidence—of just 38 out of 100 this week. Some Americans are looking toward the future, but many are still concerned about making ends meet right now.

Survey methodology: Ipsos, which surveyed 927 respondents online on March 16 and 17, 2021, provided the results exclusively to Forbes Advisor. Graphics present data gathered April 28-29, 2020 and March 16-17, 2021. The survey is conducted weekly to track consumer sentiment over time, using a series of 11 questions to determine whether consumers feel positively or negatively about the current state of the economy and where it looks to be going in the future.

