Despite the Market Tumble, Ethereum is Still a Worthwhile Investment

Konstantin Boyko-Romanovsky, CEO and founder of Allnodes

On November 11, 2021, ether, a cryptocurrency representing secured digital blockchain technology Ethereum, hit its all-time high of $4,891. However, ether lost over 76% of its value and is currently trading at $1,127 (at the time of writing). It wasn't the only one. The whole crypto market slowed down over the past seven months and recently took a deep dive setting back some assets by over 25% in one day and eliminating others altogether. So, what does it mean for an established blockchain like Ethereum? Is the new price indicative of its intrinsic value?

There is no correct answer to this question simply because the crypto investing space has seen it all. There were coins for no reason other than human gluttony that rose to unsustainable highs just to plummet quickly after. Meme-coins, for example, have seen a brief success because of a temporary trend in preferences. Those who invest in Bitcoin do so because of the asset's store-of-value characteristics or presumed potential for a global digital currency. When it comes to Ethereum, it is worth keeping in mind that you are truly investing in a remarkable technology with passive income-generating qualities.

The news on Ethereum lately is mainly about the protocol's merge from a costly, slower, and energy-consuming Proof-of-Work into a more affordable, sustainable, environmentally friendly Proof-of-Stake consensus model. In short, Proof-of-Stake is an improved ability to validate transaction information, mint or create new ether, and help the network's growth. This is indeed an important milestone for Ethereum; at present, the transition is aimed at September of this year. Termed The Merge, this move has already seen some delays, but the developers working on the project of this magnitude don't take any shortcuts to ensure everything is done right. Of course, these are the blockchains' improvements, but what do they underline, and why might Ethereum be a worthwhile investment?

Before considering buying any crypto asset, it would be wise to do some research. Buying something that glitters is not always the best investment strategy. But knowing the answer to why it glitters is a solid strategy to get behind.

Crypto and blockchain are not interchangeable terms. Crypto allows investors to make money from blockchain's utility, and it's dependent on the blockchain it represents. Ether is the cryptocurrency required for any transaction made on Ethereum. A blockchain, on the other hand, is a technology with limitless potential and can be used to make a difference in our future with or without cryptocurrencies. Let's take a closer look at the blockchain behind ether.

Ethereum is a blockchain network of applications, a space where developers and enterprises build their own decentralized applications with the help of smart contracts that don't require a third-party authority to be carried out. Many companies implement this blockchain to streamline their day-to-day operations in industries like finance, global trade, commerce, decentralized finance, real estate, supply chain management, health care, blockchain innovation, gaming, advertising, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and the metaverse. Apart from being the most popular technology among companies looking to integrate blockchain into their operations, Ethereum also has an invested, growing community of users and developers alike. Its value is partly rooted in its magnificent network size and adoption rate.

As an investment vehicle, Ethereum falls under both types, Direct and Indirect investments. You can buy Ethereum directly on cryptocurrency exchanges or invest indirectly through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). What you choose will depend on your level of risk and expected return, among other things. Let's take a look at the Pros of both options.

The main advantage of owning Ethereum is the investor's option for an additional passive income called Staking. Once you purchase the coin, you can hold it for a period of time, a.k.a stake on designated staking platforms or crypto exchanges. However, different platforms yield different rewards so it’s best to research which platform you’ll be using here, as well. This, in turn, helps secure Ethereum's network, and you get rewarded with interest. This interest or reward is a passive income you generate in addition to the currency's potential appreciation. At the time of writing, ETH staking ROI is about 4.3%.

Another advantage of owning your coin is the ability to trade. You can use Ethereum to buy many other cryptocurrencies. Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum is the crypto asset you buy first before exploring other options. However, trading carries the highest risk and requires a solid understanding of best trading practices, platforms, and strategies.

Ethereum ETFs are less risky investments and great for novice investors. Blockchain ETFs invest in companies involved in blockchain innovation or futures and options tied to Ethereum's (and other cryptocurrencies') performance. They are diversified to a degree which is a good thing. You'll end up paying some fees since the funds are professionally managed, and you won't actually own the coin. But on the other hand, these are regulated investments on regulated and familiar exchanges which can appeal to new or passive-strategy investors. In the US, Ethereum ETFs can be obtained through a broker.

Also, if you are a seasoned investor, then Ether Futures might be a way to go. Trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Ether Futures allows investors to bet on the price of Ethereum. This type of investment carries more risk than a passive ETF.

Getting even deeper in your research on Ethereum will help you realize the full potential of this blockchain and aid in better investment decisions during the current market conditions.

