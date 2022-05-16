Despite the Great Resignation, There's a Crucial Employee Retention Figure Businesses Aren't Measuring

By Ryan Bonnici, chief marketing officer, Gympass

The “great resignation” is as strong as ever. The latest figures show more than 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics calls a “series high.” But while businesses are looking for all sorts of ways to combat this trend, there's a major element that many are missing.

More and more research is showing that one of the most powerful ways to retain employees is to focus on their well-being. In fact, it might be the single most important factor. A recent study published in the journal Human Service Organizations: Management, Leadership & Governance notes that, “Well-being indicators – stress, emotional exhaustion (a dimension of job burnout), and other well-being experiences (e.g., safety in the workplace) had the strongest effect sizes related to turnover intention, more so than salary, work demands, and caseload.”

A team of researchers from the Boston Consulting Group have also found that a key to retention is for businesses to invest in taking care of their employees, such as through mental health resources and more. “Do whatever is required to take care of them,” the group wrote in the Harvard Business Review.

There’s also another reason this kind of investment is so important amid record quit levels. A new survey finds that focusing on employee wellness helps businesses get much more out of the employees they still have. It drives them to go beyond what their jobs call for in their daily work lives.

Earnings calls show ROI of holistic support

Gartner analyzed the transcripts of earnings calls from S&P 500 companies to see what the most successful companies have been doing to weather the storm of the pandemic. It found that “talent investments are a key lever designed to protect an organization’s long-term growth capabilities,” with a particular focus on employee benefits and wellness.

This came as little surprise, since Gartner research has also shown that “organizations can boost employee discretionary effort by 21% by providing holistic well-being support. That’s twice as much impact as companies that provide only traditional (physical and financial) programs.”

“Discretionary effort” refers to work that rises above the minimum required for a job. And “holistic well-being” includes support for an employee as a whole person in numerous ways, including their mental health.

Given all this, it’s clear that one of the most important things for businesses to do is to invest in holistic support for employees -- while making sure that the forms of support they’re offering are achieving a boost in retention.

The missing figure

This is where research that my organization, Gympass, comes into play. In a report we put together with Peakon, a Workday company, we surveyed more than 2,700 benefit managers and HR leaders around the world. The survey found a gaping hole in how many organizations track the ROI of their wellness programs.

When asked what their main expectations are for a wellness program, they listed two factors as most important, in a virtual tie: increasing employee productivity and retention. But when we asked which key performance indicators (KPI) they’re measuring to assess the impact of wellness benefits, there was a huge difference. More than half cited productivity. But far fewer -- less than a third -- are assessing retention.

Businesses are spending more and more each year on employee well-being programs. The corporate wellness market is predicted to reach $87 billion by 2026. In the United States alone, it’s already estimated at more than $20 billion.

But without working to ensure their wellness offerings are increasing employee retention, businesses are failing to get the best bang for their buck. It’s time to start measuring -- and considering options that are proven to work.

Investors can be instrumental in making this happen. In future earnings calls, ask executives what they’re doing to ensure their spending on employee well-being programs is helping talent choose to stay at the company. Investor relations representatives should also be able to provide this information at any time. And the more shareholders ask, the more likely those representatives will send word to the C-Suite that this is important.

Replacing an employee can cost up to twice their annual salary. The great resignation is a great drain on corporate profits and share values. Businesses have good reason to make retention a KPI in everything they do -- and given the seismic impact of employee well being across an organization, drawing the link between retention and wellness has never been more important.

Ryan Bonnici is chief marketing officer at Gympass.

