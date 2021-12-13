Despite the downward trend in earnings at Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) the stock jumps 11%, bringing five-year gains to 13%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 13% over five years, which is below the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 8.9% in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Perdoceo Education investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Perdoceo Education moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:PRDO Earnings Per Share Growth December 13th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Perdoceo Education has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Perdoceo Education shareholders are down 8.9% for the year, but the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Perdoceo Education that you should be aware of.

We will like Perdoceo Education better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

