Despite the downward trend in earnings at Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) the stock increases 7.3%, bringing five-year gains to 40%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) share price is up 28% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 20% in the last year.

Since it's been a strong week for Lancaster Colony shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Lancaster Colony's earnings per share are down 4.8% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at other metrics to try to understand the share price movements.

On the other hand, Lancaster Colony's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.6% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Lancaster Colony

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Lancaster Colony, it has a TSR of 40% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.5% in the twelve months, Lancaster Colony shareholders did even worse, losing 19% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lancaster Colony better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Lancaster Colony (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

