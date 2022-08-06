Despite the downward trend in earnings at Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) the stock rallies 4.2%, bringing one-year gains to 37%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) share price is up 37% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 13% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 18% higher than it was three years ago.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year, Grocery Outlet Holding actually saw its earnings per share drop 53%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:GO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Grocery Outlet Holding's total shareholder return last year was 37%. That gain actually surpasses the 6% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Grocery Outlet Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Grocery Outlet Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

