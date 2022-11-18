Despite Tailwinds, We Believe the Electric Vehicle Market Is Poised for Growth for Years to Come

By David Mazza, Managing Director and Head of Product, Direxion

Since the Paris Agreement’s passage in 2016, there has been a global movement to decarbonize the planet. Six years later, the United States is making big moves toward reducing its carbon footprint with legislation aiming to push a transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs).

But environmental concerns are not the only factor pushing EVs mainstream. With gas prices so high, consumers are seeking an alternative. We believe that EVs will soon compete with internal combustion engine vehicles on price. Battery technology has come a long way, allowing cars to go hundreds of miles on a charge rather than 40 to 50.

Here are the EV industry’s three advantages and three significant challenges:

Advantage: Legislation

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), effective in 2023, provides more than $369 billion in clean energy and climate incentives. Included in this bill are provisions for a U.S. domestic supply chain of EVs, along with tax credits for Americans purchasing EVs that fit certain guidelines. The growth of EVs in the transportation sector has big implications for the return of domestic supply chains to the U.S. While there is controversy around the fine print of the law—Americans are eligible to receive tax incentives for purchasing American-made EVs, which puts foreign brands at a disadvantage— the biggest takeaway is the government is actively trying to increase EV adoption.

Additionally, both California and New York recently passed bans on the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Other states may follow in California’s footsteps regarding vehicle regulations—Washington and Vermont are among the states most likely to pass similar legislation.

Advantage: Manufacturers going all in

Ford has recently split operations between electric and internal combustion divisions. In 2023, these divisions will operate as distinctly different entities but will still work together. Ford intends to electrify their entire catalog of available cars by 2030. GM is also making leaps toward electrifying its available portfolio: “GM aims to have 20 EVs available in the U.S. by 2025 as it moves to an all-electric model lineup by 2035.” GM’s recent partnership with Honda may accelerate their production of EVs, with the goal that millions of vehicles will be on the road by 2027.

The pivoting of these traditional manufacturers will likely have significant impacts on the EV market. While Tesla is still the dominant EV manufacturer in American markets, GM could potentially take over in the next decade, according to a recent Forbes report.

Advantage: Consumer interest

According to Fortune Business Insights, the EV market has the potential to grow from $287 billion to $1.3 trillion by 2028, an increase of around 358 percent. A recent report from CNBC’s Anmar Frangoul shows the success of the industry over the last year: “The IEA has previously stated that electric vehicle sales hit 6.6 million in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, EV sales came to 2 million, a 75 percent increase compared to the first three months of 2021.”

Consumer sentiment toward EVs shows promising signs for the future. In a recent Consumer Reports survey, 36 percent of respondents said they are seriously considering or plan to buy an electric vehicle. The publication notes that interest has significantly increased since a similar survey it conducted in 2020.

Challenge: Developing countries

While the industry is rapidly growing in some parts of the world, others are being left behind. According to Frangoul, from the previously cited CNBC report: “Despite the outlook for EVs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) separately noted that they were ‘not yet a global phenomenon. Sales in developing and emerging countries have been slow due to higher purchase costs and a lack of charging infrastructure availability.’”

This is to be expected. Modern EVs are still a relatively recent innovation and for the time being are still not completely affordable for everyone, especially in developing countries. Infrastructure also plays a big role. If the government can’t afford or lacks the will to set up enough charging stations, owning an electric car loses its appeal.

Challenge: Battery supplies

The average EV battery costs around $130 per kilowatt-hour. This is a significant improvement from the past decade. “The price of the batteries that power electric vehicles has fallen by about 90 percent since 2010, a continuing trend that will soon make EVs less expensive than gasoline vehicles,” Inside Climate News points out. Toward the end of the decade, prices could drop below $100, but that requires collaboration between manufacturers. This may lead to EVs being more profitable for manufacturers than traditional vehicles. Until then, however, material prices remain high, with costs more than doubling during the pandemic.

The cathode material, in particular, is costly. Over time, manufacturers have started implementing nickel into their cathodes, decreasing manufacturing costs. However, soluble nickel can release potentially harmful chemicals in drinking water.

China has a large supply of battery materials, but when American manufacturers import them, it can make their vehicles ineligible for the IRA’s tax credits. One way to reduce costs and support local economies is to localize the manufacturing process, which can further reduce costs by lessening transportation from the point of manufacture.

Challenge: Lack of infrastructure

Some states take EVs more seriously than others, which could present a potential problem. If someone has an EV and they want to take it from one state to another, they may encounter a scarcity of charging stations. States like California and New York are pouring more money into their EV infrastructure to ensure that anyone who drives an EV can stop and charge their car. For the EV industry to continue growing nationwide, states need to pass proper legislation that builds a solid infrastructure for electric vehicles.

It’s still early for the electric vehicle industry. As global powers continue to help facilitate EV growth, the price of components is likely to go down, providing more EV accessibility to emerging countries. In 2022 the market is likely to break sales records, the industry has government support at the moment, and we believe that EVs will soon be cheaper than gas-powered vehicles.

We believe that most Americans will inevitably be behind the wheel of an electric vehicle soon.

Dave Mazza is Managing Director, Head of Product, at Direxion. Direxion Shares ETFs and Direxion Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Rafferty Asset Management, LLC is the investment adviser to Direxion. Dave Mazza is registered with Foreside Fund Services.

