Despite shrinking by US$93m in the past week, Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shareholders are still up 99% over 1 year

The Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) share price has had a bad week, falling 18%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. After all, the share price is up a market-beating 99% in that time.

In light of the stock dropping 18% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Because Adicet Bio made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, Adicet Bio's revenue grew by 266%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 99% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Adicet Bio. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:ACET Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Adicet Bio boasts a total shareholder return of 99% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 19%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Adicet Bio .

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.